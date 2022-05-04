IRELAND WEATHER: Turning bright and humid today with temperatures hitting the high teens
Any patches of light drizzle will clear this morning, to leave a mainly dry day with varying cloud and sunny spells. Feeling mild and humid with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, but a little cooler in the north and northwest in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.
There will be a good deal of dry weather tonight with clear spells. However, cloud will build from the west overnight, with patchy light rain and drizzle developing in the west and north. Some patches of mist and fog will develop also.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light southwesterly or variable breezes.
Pollen forecast
Moderate on Wednesday and Thursday.
