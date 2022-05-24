IRELAND WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected today
Today will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, with a few turning heavy. Showers will become confined to eastern areas this evening, with drier weather elsewhere. However, cloud will build in the west towards nightfall, with patchy drizzle developing near coasts.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with mostly moderate westerly breezes, fresher in showers.
Tonight will become cloudy across the country with rain and drizzle spreading from the Atlantic. A mild and humid night with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Becoming rather breezy as southwesterly winds increasing moderate to fresh.
Pollen forecast
Low today and Wednesday.
