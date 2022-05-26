IRELAND WEATHER: Wet start today but getting dry with sunny spells in the afternoon
Damp and cloudy conditions with outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually give way to drier brighter conditions from the north this morning.
The patchy light rain will becoming confined to Munster and south Leinster by afternoon, before drier weather and sunny spells extending to all areas by evening. Highest temperatures of 13 degrees to 18 degrees, or even a little cooler in the northern and western fringes in moderate to fresh westerly winds.
Tonight will be rather chilly, but dry and largely clear. However, it will be cloudier over Ulster and north Connacht with the chance of isolated drizzle patches there.
A few mist and fog patches will develop as winds ease light westerly or variable. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees generally, or even a little cooler locally in the south.
Pollen forecast
Moderate on Thursday and Friday.
