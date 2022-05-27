IRELAND WEATHER: Weekend set to be dry bright and sunny

Staying mainly dry and clear for the weekend with highest temperatures of 19 degrees.

Today

Generally dry and sunny today. Cloudier in the north and northwest though, with just the odd shower at times. Highest temperatures of 13 degrees in the north to 19 degrees in the south in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Staying dry and largely clear tonight, though it will be cloudier at times over Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

Saturday

Dry and sunny on Saturday. Highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees, the lower values in the north, the higher in the south, with light to moderate northerly winds.

Sunday

Staying mostly dry and sunny through Sunday, there is the chance of a light shower in the north and east. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, once again it will be cooler in north Ulster in moderate northeasterly winds.

Becoming cloudier overnight Sunday night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

Monday

A cooler, cloudier day on Monday with scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze, with lowest temperatures on Monday night of 5 to 8 once again.