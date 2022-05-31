IRELAND WEATHER: Mainly dry today with some possible showers in places
Sunny spells this morning. Showers over Ulster will extend into Leinster. It will stay mainly dry in Munster and much of Connacht with bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees with light northerly breezes, warmest in the south.
The showers will gradually begin to die out with longer clear spells developing while it will stay mostly dry in the south. A light northerly wind will persist and our temperatures will drop down to 4 to 8 degrees, coldest under any clear skies.
Sunny spells this morning. Showers️ over Ulster will extend into Leinster.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 31, 2022
Staying mainly dry in Munster & much of Connacht with bright or sunny spells️.
Highs️ of 11 to 15 degrees with light northerly breezes, warmest in the south.
More here⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/Uw2Gu8Zv5H
Pollen forecast
Low on Tuesday. Moderate on Wednesday.
