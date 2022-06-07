IRELAND WEATHER: A rainy day expected in places with top temperatures of 20 degrees

IRELAND WEATHER: A rainy day expected with top temperatures of 18 degrees
Dry and bright this morning. Outbreaks of rain will spread across Munster in the afternoon, gradually extending northeastwards across the country through this evening and into tonight.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate southeast winds.
Mostly cloudy overnight with showery outbreaks of rain. Clearer conditions will develop
Pollen Forecast
High on Tuesday. Moderate on Wednesday.
