IRELAND WEATHER: A breezy day with long spells of rain expected in places
A blustery day today with showers or longer spells of rain, heavy at times in Connacht and Ulster with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Afternoon temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with a moderate to fresh and gusty westerly wind that will be strong at times along coasts.
Becoming mostly dry and clear for a time tonight with isolated showers lingering in Ulster. Later in the night, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread across Munster and Connacht. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a moderate west or southwest breeze, becoming light southerly for a time
A breezy day today️ with showers or longer spells of rain️, particularly heavy in parts of Ulster & Connacht with a chance of isolated thunderstorms⛈️.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 8, 2022
Highs️ of 15 to 18 degrees with a moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds that will be strong at times along coasts. pic.twitter.com/FVahuXLRzT
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Wednesday, high on Thursday.
