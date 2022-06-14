IRELAND WEATHER: Dry and sunny spells to continue with patches of drizzle in places
Most of the country will be dry today with plenty of cloud and occasional sunny intervals. However, there is the possibility of rain or drizzle affecting some western and northern coastal counties at times.
Highest temperatures generally ranging from 16 to 19 degrees in moderate southwest breezes, fresh on Atlantic coasts.
Patchy rain across parts of the west and north tonight. Elsewhere, it looks set to be largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light southerly or variable breezes allowing localised mist and fog patches to develop.
Pollen Forecast
Very high on Tuesday and Wednesday.
