IRELAND WEATHER: Cloudy in places today with the chance of rain showers
Staying fairly cloudy today across the north and west of the country with occasional showery outbreaks of rain.
Elsewhere it will be mostly dry and brighter, with just a slight chance of an isolated shower, while the best of the sunshine will be in the southeast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees, coolest in the northwest, with light to moderate southwest to west winds turning fresh at times there.
Scattered showers will continue in the west and northwest overnight, while other areas will be dry with some clear spells.
Generally temperatures not falling below 9 to 13 degrees with some mist patches developing as light southerly or variable breezes fall calm at times.
Pollen Forecast
Very high today and on Thursday.
