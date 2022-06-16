IRELAND WEATHER: Patchy rain expected in parts today but staying mainly dry and sunny
This morning, the north, west and north midlands will be generally cloudy with patchy rain at times but brighter spells will develop in the afternoon.
Warmer and drier elsewhere with hazy sunshine becoming widespread. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees generally in light to moderate southerly breezes. Slightly cooler though where cloud persists in parts of the west and north.
Staying dry and clear across much of Leinster and Munster tonight, it will be cloudier elsewhere with rain, becoming heavier and more prolonged towards morning in west Ulster and in Connacht.
Mild, with temperatures not falling below 11 to 14 degrees in mostly moderate southerly breezes
Pollen Forecast
Very high on Thursday and Friday.
