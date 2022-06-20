IRELAND WEATHER: Generally dry today with patches of rain and cloud in places
Today will be generally dry with spells of sunshine. This evening, it will become cloudier in the northwest with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing near the coast. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in a light northwest or variable breeze.
Tonight will become largely cloudy with light rain and drizzle in the northwest spreading southeastwards over much of the country. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in a light westerly breeze.
Today will be generally dry with spells of sunshine ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 20, 2022
This evening, it will become cloudier in the northwest with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing near the coast ☁️
Highs of 17°C to 22°C in a light northwest or variable breeze ️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/aZmignTSn0
Pollen Forecast
Very high today and high on Tuesday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.