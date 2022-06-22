IRELAND WEATHER: Brighter spells expected this afternoon with top temperatures of 22 degrees
The dull damp start in many areas this morning will give way to brighter, drier conditions through the middle of the day.
Good sunny spells will develop this afternoon with just the chance of a few isolated showers, mostly near the south coast.
Feeling warm in the sunshine with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest away from the northwest, in a light westerly or variable breeze.
Tonight will start largely dry with clear spells. However, cloud will build from the west overnight with patchy light rain and drizzle developing along west and northwest coasts towards morning.
Lowest temperatures 9 to 13 degrees, with a few patches of mist developing in a light westerly or variable breeze.
A dull start today with a few patches of drizzle & mist ️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 22, 2022
It will brighten up & become mostly dry as the day goes on with sunny spells developing & just isolated showers ️
Feeling warm with highs of 17 to 22°C️, warmest away from the NW, in a light breeze. pic.twitter.com/ixQM3H1QFs
Pollen Forecast
High on Wednesday. High to very high on Thursday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.