IRELAND WEATHER: Wet and windy today with heavy showers expected in places
Cloudy with rain over the eastern half of the country this morning, heavy in places. Brighter conditions in the west and southwest with sunny spells and scattered showers.
The brighter and drier weather with sunny spells and scattered showers will extend to all parts this afternoon. Some of the showers this afternoon will be heavy with an isolated thundery burst possible.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, in a moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwest wind, that will be strong along coasts.
Tonight will bring clear spells and a few scattered showers. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees, in light southwesterly or variable breezes. A few mist patches will form.
East: Cloudy with rain this morning, heavy in places ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 28, 2022
West & Southwest: Brighter conditions, sunny spells & scattered showers ️
Brighter & drier weather with sunny spells & scattered showers will extend to all parts this afternoon.
Highs of 14°C to 19°C, S to SW wind ️ pic.twitter.com/tjIqYMgdlh
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.