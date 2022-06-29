IRELAND WEATHER: Scattered showers expected today with top temperatures of 18 degrees
Varying cloud, sunny spells and showers today. This showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country and parts of Ulster this morning.
During the afternoon, the showers will become heavier and will extend over the eastern half of the country. This evening, the showers will mainly affect Ulster and Leinster.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with a light to moderate west to southwest breeze, becoming fresh and gusty in showers.
Tonight will become dry in most areas, however, showers or longer spells of rain will continue to affect eastern parts of Leinster and Ulster.
Lowest temperatures generally 4 to 9 degrees, coldest in parts of Munster and Connacht. A few patches of mist or fog may develop under slack winds.
Varying cloud, sunny spells & showers today,— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 29, 2022
Highs: 14°C to 18°C.
Morning: Showers most frequent over western half of country & parts of Ulster️
Afternoon: Showers heavier & will extend over eastern half of country ️
Evening: Showers will mainly affect Ulster & Leinster ️ pic.twitter.com/bsDzz0QwqY
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.