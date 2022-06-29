Search

30 Jun 2022

IRELAND WEATHER: Scattered showers expected today with top temperatures of 18 degrees

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

29 Jun 2022 10:53 AM

Varying cloud, sunny spells and showers today. This showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country and parts of Ulster this morning.

During the afternoon, the showers will become heavier and will extend over the eastern half of the country. This evening, the showers will mainly affect Ulster and Leinster.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with a light to moderate west to southwest breeze, becoming fresh and gusty in showers.

Tonight will become dry in most areas, however, showers or longer spells of rain will continue to affect eastern parts of Leinster and Ulster.

Lowest temperatures generally 4 to 9 degrees, coldest in parts of Munster and Connacht. A few patches of mist or fog may develop under slack winds.

Pollen Forecast

Moderate on Tuesday and Wednesday.

News

