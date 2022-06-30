IRELAND WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected
Lingering rain will shortly clear eastern fringes. The rest of the day will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, gradually move westwards through the day, with some heavy or thundery ones possible later.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, best values in the east, all in just light westerly breezes.
Showers will become more isolated overnight.
However, with just light westerly breezes, mist or fog patches will set in. Towards morning, patchy drizzle will develop along west and northwest coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.
Heavy thundery rain will continue to clear the east coast this morning ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 30, 2022
Sunny spells will develop, scattered showers will move westwards through the day too, with the odd heavy one later ️
Highs of 15°C to 19°C, best values in the east, light westerly breezes ️ pic.twitter.com/9DnRcjdrDT
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Thursday and Friday.
