IRELAND WEATHER: Sunny spells expected in most places today with top temperatures of 19 degrees
A few showers this morning but dry in many areas, with plenty of cloud and some sunny spells.
Showers will become confined to the north this afternoon. Longer spells of sunshine will develop in many areas towards the evening, however the northwest will become cloudier with a little drizzle developing.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in mostly moderate northwest winds, fresh to strong along northern coasts.
Clear spells at first tonight in the south and southeast, becoming cloudier through the night with patchy light rain and drizzle developing, most persistent in the northwest.
Temperatures not falling below 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes which will allow some mist patches to develop.
Pollen Forecast
High on Monday and Tuesday.
