IRELAND WEATHER: Mainly cloudy today with temperatures hitting a possible 22 degrees in places
Mostly dry with cloudy skies today, with some patchy rain or drizzle. Remaining mostly cloudy this afternoon with some light rain in the northwest.
Some places will get the odd bright spell, best of these in the east and southeast. Highs of 16 degrees in the northwest, up to 21 or 22 degrees in the southeast. A little breezy, with moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong on northern coasts.
Humid and cloudy tonight with the odd spot of rain or drizzle here or there, but for many it will be dry. Very mild with temperatures remaining above 13 or 14 degrees generally overnight.
Northwest winds will ease to a light to moderate breeze.
Cloudy today with some patchy rain or drizzle, mostly in the northwest, with largely dry conditions elsewhere☁️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 6, 2022
Sunny spells in the east and south️
Highs of 16 to 21 or 22 degrees, warmest in the southeast️ pic.twitter.com/hVk7KunvVj
Pollen Forecast
High on Wednesday and Thursday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.