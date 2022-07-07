IRELAND WEATHER: Mostly dry and sunny today with temperatures hitting 22 degrees
A mix of cloud and occasional sunny spells this morning with a few small patches of drizzle possible mostly in the northwest.
It will become brighter through the afternoon and evening though, with some sunny spells developing especially in the south and east.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees, warmest towards the south and east, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.
Tonight will start largely dry, with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Later in the night cloud will increase in most areas apart from near coasts in the south and southeast where clear spells should persist.
Some patchy rain or drizzle will also develop in the north and northwest towards morning. Overnight temperatures will generally not fall below 10 to 14 degrees, with some pockets of mist and hill fog developing in light west to northwest breezes.
Pollen Forecast
High today and on Friday.
