IRELAND WEATHER: Sunny spells and cloud expected today with temperatures hitting 23 degrees
Most areas will be dry with sunny spells this morning, although there will be the odd shower in Ulster.
It will generally become cloudier for the afternoon and evening with a few further showers in the northern half of the country.
Highest temperatures this afternoon of 16 to 23 degrees, warmest near the south coast where the best of the sunshine will be. Northwest breezes, light to moderate in strength.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of light rain, most frequent in Connacht and Ulster. There will be patches of mist and fog too. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a light southwest to west or variable breeze.
Pollen Forecast
High on Thursday and Friday
