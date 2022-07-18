IRELAND WEATHER: Hot and dry today with temperatures soaring to 32 degrees in places
Very warm or hot today with sunshine turning hazier later in the day. Most areas staying dry but isolated thundery showers are possible. Temperatures will generally range from 27 to 32 degrees, however it will be a little cooler near coasts, especially where sea fog persists along west and northwest coasts.
Tonight will be warm with temperatures staying above 14 to 18 degrees, or locally warmer, especially in the east. It will be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells, but a few showers could develop in the west by morning.
Some mist and fog will develop in mostly light variable winds, however winds will increase moderate to occasionally fresh northwesterly over the western half of the country by morning.
Pollen Forecast
High today and moderate on Tuesday.
