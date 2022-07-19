IRELAND WEATHER: A warm day expected with outbreaks of rain and thunder possible in places
Today will continue warm over the eastern half of the country with highest temperatures of 22 to 27 or 28 degrees. Cooler and fresher elsewhere with highs of 16 to 22 degrees.
A largely dry start with bright or sunny spells but cloud will build from the south and west this morning, with outbreaks of thundery rain in the south and east, and showery rain spreading from the Atlantic later in the day.
Light winds will increase moderate to fresh northwesterly with the rain.
Showery rain will continue in the east and south for a time tonight. However, it will be drier elsewhere with clear spells and just isolated light showers. Cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.
Warm in the east today. Highs of 22-28°C— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 19, 2022
Cooler elsewhere with highs of 16-22°C
Dry to start with bright spells, though turning cloudier this morning ️
Showery rain spreading from the west possibly heavy & thundery at times ️⛈️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/C8jnVNomGH
Pollen Forecast
High on Tuesday. Moderate on Wednesday.
