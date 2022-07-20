IRELAND WEATHER: Cloudy start today but sunny spells expected with highs of 21 degrees
A mostly cloudy and fresh start to today with some well scattered showers. It will become mainly dry by late afternoon with varying cloud and sunny spells.
Top temperatures ranging 15 degrees in the northwest to 21 degrees in the southeast, with light or moderate northwest breezes.
Most areas staying dry tonight, apart from an isolated shower in the north. Some patches of mist and fog will set in under light northwest of variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.
A mostly cloudy & fresh start with well scattered showers. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 20, 2022
However, some sunny spells will develop with mostly dry conditions generally. ️
Highs will range from 15°C in the northwest to 21°C in the southeast, all in moderate northwest breezes. pic.twitter.com/SpzLkAjZby
Pollen Forecast
High on Wednesday and moderate on Thursday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.