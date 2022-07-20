Search

20 Jul 2022

IRELAND WEATHER: Cloudy start today but sunny spells expected with highs of 21 degrees

Lili Lonergan

20 Jul 2022 10:25 AM

A mostly cloudy and fresh start to today with some well scattered showers. It will become mainly dry by late afternoon with varying cloud and sunny spells.

Top temperatures ranging 15 degrees in the northwest to 21 degrees in the southeast, with light or moderate northwest breezes.

Most areas staying dry tonight, apart from an isolated shower in the north. Some patches of mist and fog will set in under light northwest of variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Pollen Forecast

High on Wednesday and moderate on Thursday.

News

