IRELAND WEATHER: Possible thundery showers expected today with highest temperatures of 23 degrees
Showers will continue in Munster and south Leinster this morning, some heavy and possibly thundery, but it will be drier with sunny spells in Connacht and Ulster.
These drier and brighter conditions will extend to most areas through the afternoon and evening, with some warm sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range between 17 degrees in the west and 23 degrees in the east and it will be breezy in a moderate to fresh and gusty southwest wind.
Tonight will bring a good deal of cloud to the west with some patchy rain. Further to the east, some clear spells are likely with some light showers. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, in mostly moderate southwest winds.
Showers in Munster & south Leinster this morning, some heavy & possibly thundery ️but it will be drier with sunny spells in Connacht & Ulster.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 2, 2022
These drier & brighter conditions will extend to most areas through the afternoon & evening ⛅️
️Highs of 17 to 23°C, warmest in the E pic.twitter.com/jJ7RUEcmMe
Pollen Forecast
Low on Tuesday and moderate on Wednesday.
