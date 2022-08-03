IRELAND WEATHER: Largely dry today with some isolated showers possible in places
Scattered showers and sunny spells for the rest of the morning, the showers may turn heavy for a time during the afternoon, but they will become more isolated by this evening.
It will become driest across Munster and south Leinster later in the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east, while moderate to fresh westerly winds will gradually ease.
Isolated heavy showers will continue to feed in from the northwest, most notably in Connacht and Ulster. Many areas will become dry by morning as showers gradually die out.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.
Scattered showers & sunny spells to start the day ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 3, 2022
Showers may be heavy in the afternoon, but they will become more isolated by evening ☔️
Driest across Munster & south Leinster later on ️
Highs: 16-20°C. Warmest in the east ️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/WVIf9bXRmB
Pollen Forecast
Low on Wednesday. Moderate on Thursday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.