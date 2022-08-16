IRELAND WEATHER: Sunny spells developing in the afternoon with highs of 20 degrees in places
Today will be mostly dry apart from isolated light showers. A good deal of cloud overall, especially in parts of the north and east, though more sunny spells will develop through the day.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, mildest in the south, in moderate to fresh north to northeast winds, strong on exposed coasts.
Largely dry tonight with a few passing showers. A good deal of cloud over the eastern half of the country with clear spells further west. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees in north to northwest winds easing light to moderate.
Pollen Forecast
Low on Tuesday and moderate on Wednesday.
