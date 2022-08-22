IRELAND WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected for most parts today
Outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, will clear northeastwards this morning. Bright spells and scattered showers will follow for the rest of the day.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Light to moderate southerly winds will veer westerly.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy rain developing in the west, spreading further eastwards overnight. Most of the east will stay dry. Mild again with temperatures generally not falling below 13 to 16 degrees.
Some mist and fog patches will form in light southwest breezes.
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Monday. Low on Tuesday.
