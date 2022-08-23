IRELAND WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected in places today
Today will bring a mix of cloud and sunny with just well scattered showers, heaviest in the southwest. Later this evening, scattered outbreaks of rain will move up across the country. Humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, in just light southwesterly breezes.
Showery outbreaks of rain, mostly in the east will clear as the night progresses with drier conditions and clear spells extending to all parts later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.
Sunny spells & isolated showers this morning️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 23, 2022
Turning drier away from the northwest during the afternoon
Rain will follow into the south towards evening & spread northeastwards.️
Highs of 17 to 22C in light to moderate west to southwest winds. pic.twitter.com/wqscDVBGVf
Pollen Forecast
Moderate today and on Wednesday.
