IRELAND WEATHER: Dry and sunny for most parts today with some isolated showers expected
Cloud will continue to clear eastwards this morning to leave a bright day with sunny spells. However, it will stay somewhat cloudier in the southeast. A few showers will spread eastwards across the country during the day.
Maximum temperatures ranging from 17 to 20 degrees in a freshening southwest breeze, strong at times on Atlantic coasts.
Largely dry overnight with clear spells and just isolated showers. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in mostly moderate southwest breezes.
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Wednesday and Thursday.
