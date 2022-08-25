IRELAND WEATHER: Mainly dry to start today with heavy outbreaks of rain expected later in places
A mostly dry start with spells of sunshine and just isolated showers. Through the morning, cloud will build from the west with outbreaks of rain developing across the western half of the country.
Staying mainly dry further east for daylight hours but patchy outbreaks of rain will move in during the evening time or early night. Highest temperatures ranging from 15 degrees in the northwest to 20 or 21 degrees in the southeast.
Southwest winds will be mostly light to moderate but fresh at times on western coasts.
Tonight will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle with localised heavy falls possible. Some hill, mist and coastal fog too.
Clear spells will develop across the west and southwest later. Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 10 to 14 degrees in light to moderate variable breezes, becoming northwesterly later in the night.
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Thursday and Friday.
