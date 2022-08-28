IRELAND WEATHER: Mostly cloudy today with sunny spells and scattered showers expected in places
Quite cloudy today with patchy light rain and drizzle, mainly over the northern half of the country, though this rain will ease slightly through the day.
It will be brighter further south with sunny spells, though scattered showers may develop there later. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze.
Tonight will be largely dry apart from a few showers in Ulster and north Leinster. Some mist or fog patches will develop in mostly light winds. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.
Cloudy today with patchy rain & drizzle, mainly over the northern half of the country, though easing slightly as the day goes on ️☁️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 28, 2022
Brighter further south with sunny spells, though showers developing there later ⛅️️
Highs: 17-22°C ️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/M90MGc6E9Q
Pollen Forecast
Moderate today and Monday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.