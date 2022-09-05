IRELAND WEATHER: Cloud and heavy downpours expected today with highs of 21 degrees in places
After a rather calm start today it will become windy, especially in the southwest with some strong gusts expected. It will be a largely dry and sunny morning.
However, cloud will build during the day and showery rain will gradually spread northwards over the country. There will be some heavy and thundery downpours bringing a possibility of some spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southeast winds.
There will be further showery rain tonight, especially across the south of the country with some clear spells developing in the north. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.
Pollen Forecast
Low today and on Tuesday.
