IRELAND WEATHER: Thunderstorms possible today as long spells of rain expected in places
Heavy showers or longer spells of rain will spread northwards to all areas this morning and afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding possible, especially in the south. There will be some sunny intervals also, the best of these in Ulster. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.
There will be further showers or longer spells of rain tonight, most persistent over the southern half of the country where some will be heavy. Longer dry and clear spells will develop further north. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate southeast winds.
Today, heavy showers or longer spells of rain will spread northwards to all areas through the day with some isolated thunderstorms & spot flooding possible, especially in the south️️⛈️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 6, 2022
Some bright or sunny intervals also, the best of these in Ulster️
Max temps of 16 to 20C️ pic.twitter.com/JWgJ4Wvvb9
Pollen Forecast
Low today and on Wednesday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.