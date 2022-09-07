IRELAND WEATHER: Heavy downpours expected today with localised flooding possible in places
Widespread showers today, many heavy with isolated thunderstorms likely. Localised downpours may lead to spot flooding.
Some bright intervals also. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate easterly winds, with stronger along the south coast for a time today.
There will be further showers or longer spells of rain tonight, most frequent over the southern half of the country drier and clearer weather further north. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with east to northeast breezes easing light to moderate.
Pollen Forecast
Low on Wednesday and Thursday.
