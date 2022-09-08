IRELAND WEATHER: Mix of sunny spells and heavy scattered showers expected in places today
Mostly cloudy this morning with showers in Munster and Leinster, spreading to other areas during the day. Some will be heavy with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Sunny spells will develop also, and it will become drier for many later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in a light to moderate north to northeast breeze.
Tonight there will be showery outbreaks of rain in Ulster and Leinster, with some heavy falls locally. Becoming dry elsewhere with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with mist and fog patches developing in light northwesterly winds.
Mostly cloudy this morning with showers in Munster and Leinster, spreading elsewhere through the day. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 8, 2022
Some showers will be heavy with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm.️⛈️
Sunny spells will develop later. Highs of 17 to 20 degrees.️ pic.twitter.com/IdvxmvBM7c
Pollen Forecast
Low on Thursday and Friday.
