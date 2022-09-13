IRELAND WEATHER: Dry and cloudy today with temperatures hitting 19 degrees in places
Today will be dry. Some cloud this morning, mainly over the northern half of country, but good sunny spells will develop in most areas. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with light to moderate northeast breezes.
Tonight will be dry. Turning cloudier in the north early tonight, and elsewhere later in the night. The south will stay clear overnight although there may be some mist or fog patches. Light northerly winds or near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.
Today will be dry & sunny, although this morning will be cloudy in the north. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 13, 2022
Light north to northeast winds, moderate winds in the south.
Highs of 15 to 19°C. ️ pic.twitter.com/XUA9VQ6TcY
Pollen Forecast
Low on Tuesday and Wednesday.
