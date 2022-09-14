IRELAND WEATHER: Mainly dry today with some cloud and fog patches possible in places
Cloudy this morning with some mist and fog patches and some drizzle over parts of Ulster, some sunny spells in some southern parts.
A largely dry day will follow for most with variable cloud, though a few light showers will continue to affect the north coast. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in mostly moderate northwest breezes.
Tonight will be dry in most areas, apart from the odd light shower near the north and west coast. There will be a good deal of cloud but with some clear spells in southern parts. Some mist or fog patches are possible too.
Light northwest winds, and lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.
Cloudy☁️ this morning with some mist/fog patches️, spots of drizzle️ in the north & some sunny spells️ in southern areas.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 14, 2022
A largely dry day will follow for most, with variable cloud & a few light showers️ on the north coast.
Highs️ of 14 to 18°C in moderate NW breezes. pic.twitter.com/mk96Eak41p
Pollen Forecast
Low
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.