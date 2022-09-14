Search

14 Sept 2022

IRELAND WEATHER: Mainly dry today with some cloud and fog patches possible in places

IRELAND WEATHER: Mainly dry today with some cloud and fog patches possible in places

IRELAND WEATHER: Mainly dry today with some cloud and fog patches possible in places

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

14 Sept 2022 10:45 AM

Cloudy this morning with some mist and fog patches and some drizzle over parts of Ulster, some sunny spells in some southern parts.

A largely dry day will follow for most with variable cloud, though a few light showers will continue to affect the north coast. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in mostly moderate northwest breezes.

Tonight will be dry in most areas, apart from the odd light shower near the north and west coast. There will be a good deal of cloud but with some clear spells in southern parts. Some mist or fog patches are possible too.

Light northwest winds, and lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Pollen Forecast

Low

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media