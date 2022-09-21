IRELAND WEATHER: Mainly dry and sunny today for most parts but heavy rain expected later
Generally dry this morning with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells, the best of these in the east.
However, thicker cloud will gradually feed in patchy rain and drizzle to the western half of the country, with the odd spot of drizzle showing up elsewhere.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, best values for Leinster and Munster, with southerly winds increasing moderate to fresh.
Becoming breezy tonight with rain in the west slowly extending east and south to become widespread by morning. The rain will be heavy and persistent with a chance of local spot flooding.
Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh south or southwest winds.
Patchy rain & drizzle will gradually move in from the west today ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 21, 2022
Staying largely dry in the east & south with some sunny spells ⛅️
Highs of 15-19°C ️
Moderate to fresh southerly winds
More herehttps://t.co/9gKN6SVW9C pic.twitter.com/JYrTiq4fOO
Pollen Forecast
Low on Wednesday and Thursday
