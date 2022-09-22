IRELAND WEATHER: Heavy rain expected this morning but becoming dry and sunny later in places
Rain in East Ulster, Leinster and Munster will gradually clear southeastwards through the morning and early afternoon. Drier, brighter weather with sunny spells, will follow from the northwest.
Moderate to fresh southwest winds will ease to a light northwesterly breeze as rain clears. Afternoon highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
A mainly dry and clear night, although well scattered showers will move in from the Atlantic in a light northwest airflow. Mist and fog will form overnight as winds become near calm. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.
Pollen Forecast
Low on Thursday and Friday
