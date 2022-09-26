IRELAND WEATHER: Mainly dry and sunny today with some isolated showers expected
Most areas will have a dry day with sunny spells although there will be a few isolated showers across Ulster and north Leinster. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees, feeling even cooler though in moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds.
While most areas will remain dry tonight, with a mix of cloud and clear spells, isolated showers will continue to feed into the northeast at times. Towards morning outbreaks of rain will push into the southwest also. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds.
Most areas will have a cool, dry day with sunny spells ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 26, 2022
Although, there will be a few isolated showers across the northeast ️
Highs: 12-16°C ️
Feeling cooler though in moderate to fresh & gusty northwest winds ↘️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/c8QeLbPhyS
Pollen Forecast
Low on Monday and Tuesday.
