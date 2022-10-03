IRELAND WEATHER: Mainly dry and cloudy today with some showers expected in places
Today will be mostly cloudy with the best of any bright intervals in the southeast. Many areas will be dry. Outbreaks of rain will affect western and northwestern counties, persistent at times near northwestern coasts.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with fresh and gusty southerly winds.
Tonight, rain in the west and northwest will become heavier and more persistent. It will extend eastwards across the country overnight with fresh gusty southerly winds and lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.
Pollen Forecast
Low on Monday and Tuesday
