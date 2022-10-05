IRELAND WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected in places today
Today will be windy and will feel cold in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds. Rain in the east and southeast will clear through the morning, leaving a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers for the rest of the day.
Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery at times, before becoming isolated for the evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees, mildest in the southeast.
Tonight will start largely dry and clear. Scattered showers will spread from the west overnight, potentially turning heavy in places. Remaining breezy in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong along western and northwestern coasts.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.
Pollen Forecast
Low on Wednesday and Thursday.
