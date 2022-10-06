IRELAND WEATHER: Scattered and blustery showers expected in most parts today
Breezy and showery today. Showers will be most frequent over the northern half of the country and will turn heavy and prolonged at times in the northwest.
There will be some sunny spells too, especially in the south. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in a moderate to fresh and gusty southwest wind, strong at times in the northwest.
Early tonight there will be clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent over the northern half of the country. A band of more persistent rain will move into the northwest around midnight and will move southeast across the country overnight. There will be some heavy and possibly thundery bursts.
It will be breezy and blustery with a fresh to strong and gusty southwest wind. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees.
Pollen Forecast
Low on Thursday and Friday.
