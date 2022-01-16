Search

Suspect dead and hostages released from stand-off at synagogue in Texas

A suspect was dead after he took a group of people hostage at a Texas synagogue and demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted of trying to kill US army officers in Afghanistan.

Authorities said all four hostages held at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, some 30 miles north-west of Dallas, were safe and unharmed, with one released during the stand-off and the three others rescued when authorities entered the building. Authorities refused to say how the male hostage-taker died.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said there was no immediate indication that the man had connections to any broader plan but that the agency’s investigation “will have global reach”.

The hostage-taker was earlier heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida, who was convicted of trying to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan.

He also said he wanted to be able to speak with her, according to the officials. Siddiqui is in federal prison in Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the end of the nearly 12-hour stand-off.

Mr Abbott tweeted: “Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe.”

The tweet came not long after a loud bang and what sounded like gunfire was heard coming from the synagogue.

