16 Jan 2022

Former quarterback married to singer Sara Evans charged with domestic violence

Former quarterback married to singer Sara Evans charged with domestic violence

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country music singer Sara Evans, has been arrested on a felony domestic violence charge, authorities in Tennessee said.

Barker was booked into a Nashville county jail early on Saturday morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website.

The 49-year-old was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a 10,000 dollar (£7,300) bail with a 12-hour hold because it was a domestic violence case.

WABM-TV in Birmingham reported that an arrest affidavit said Barker and the alleged victim are married but separated and currently living separately.

He was released on Saturday night after posting bail.

The Tennessean reported that the arrest affidavit on file with Metro Nashville General Sessions Court said two people in the vehicle were leaving a party at around 1.30am on Saturday when Barker allegedly reversed his vehicle “at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missed”.

Barker is a Tuscaloosa, Alabama, sports radio talk show host.

He led Alabama to the national championship in 1992.

Barker won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s top upperclassman at the position and was fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1994.

He led Alabama to a 35-2-1 record as starting quarterback.

