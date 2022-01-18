Search

18 Jan 2022

Parcels from overseas may have spread Omicron – Chinese state media

Parcels from overseas may have spread Omicron – Chinese state media

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Parcels posted from overseas may have spread the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Beijing and elsewhere, Chinese state media has said.

The State Post Bureau said it has ordered stronger measures to ventilate and disinfect sites where items mailed from overseas are handled.

Postal workers must wear protective equipment, receive booster shots and undergo regular testing, it said on its website.

International packages must be isolated, cleaned and held for a waiting period to ensure they are free from the virus, it added.


Global health experts say the virus mainly spreads through respiratory droplets when infected people breathe, speak, cough and sneeze.

The World Health Organisation says coronaviruses “need a live animal or human host to multiply and survive and cannot multiply on the surface of food packages”.

However, China has repeatedly emphasised what it calls the danger of infections from packaging, despite only trace amounts of the virus being found on such items, and has boosted testing of frozen food and other items shipped from overseas.

The Communist Party newspaper Global Times cited the Beijing Centre for Disease Control and virologists as linking recent infections to packages from abroad.

It said on Tuesday that investigators found people newly infected had picked up packages mailed from Canada and the US.

China has locked down parts of Beijing’s Haidian district following the detection of three cases, just weeks before the capital is to host the Winter Olympic Games.

Another person in the southern technology hub of Shenzhen who tested positive for Omicron handled packages sent from North America, the newspaper said.

China remains on high alert for new outbreaks ahead of the Olympics. Around 20 million people are under lockdown and mass testing has been ordered in entire cities where cases have been discovered.

Beijing Games organisers announced on Monday that only “selected” spectators will be permitted at the events, which officially open on February 4.

Beijing had already announced that no fans from outside the country will be permitted and has not offered tickets to the general public.

China has largely avoided major virus outbreaks with lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions, although it continues to fight surges in several cities, including the port of Tianjin, about an hour from Beijing.

One city that has endured weeks of lockdown under China’s “zero-Covid” policy appears to have received some relief.

Falling numbers of cases in Xi’an, a city of 13 million famed as the home of the Terracotta Warrior statue army, have prompted authorities to gradually allow people to leave their homes and return to work.

Just one additional case was reported in the city among China’s 127 new domestically transmitted cases announced on Tuesday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media