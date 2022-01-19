Search

19 Jan 2022

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail as he awaits trial in Canada

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail as he awaits trial in Canada

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been denied bail and will be detained in Toronto as he awaits trial on charges in Canada.

Nygard is charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement, which Toronto police have said relate to alleged incidents in the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

He has denied all the allegations.

None of the evidence or arguments presented in court can be published due to a standard publication ban, nor can any of the complainants be identified.

Nygard, the former head of a multimillion-dollar clothing company, was flown to Toronto from Winnipeg in October to face the charges.

He was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York.

On the same day last October that Nygard agreed to be extradited to the United States to face a charge of sex trafficking, police in Toronto announced their own charges.

The extradition request from the US details accounts from seven alleged victims who say their livelihoods and movements became dependent on having sex with Nygard.

He is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the US involving 57 women with similar allegations.

Nygard founded his fashion company in Winnipeg in 1967.

It grew from a partial stake in a women’s garment manufacturer to a brand name sold in stores around the world.

He stepped down as chairman of his company after the FBI and police raided his offices in New York City in February 2020.

Nygard International has since filed for bankruptcy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media