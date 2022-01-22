Search

22 Jan 2022

Thousands protest across Europe at vaccine passports

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

Thousands of people in capital cities across Europe protested on Saturday against vaccine passports and other requirements governments have imposed in the hope of ending the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrations took place in Helsinki, Paris and Stockholm.

In Sweden, where vaccine certificates are required to attend indoor events with more than 50 people, some 3,000 demonstrators marched though central Stockholm and assembled in a main square for a protest organised by the Frihetsrorelsen, or Freedom Movement.

Swedish media reported that representatives from the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement attended the action with a banner.

Police closely monitor the group, which has been associated with violent behaviour at demonstrations.

Swedish security police had warned that right-wing extremists might take part in Saturday’s protest. No major incidents or clashes were reported by late afternoon.

A similar demonstration with some 1,000 participants was held also in Gothenburg, Sweden’s second-largest city.

The Finnish government authorised local and regional authorities just before Christmas to introduce “extensive and full measures” in response to rising virus cases involving the Omicron variant.

The restrictions included limiting or prohibiting events, moving university classes online, limiting restaurant service and closing venues where people have a higher risk of exposure.

Restaurants and events are allowed to require vaccine passports.

Police said some 4,000 people marched on Saturday through the streets of central Helsinki to protest.

A group called World Wide Demonstration organised the demonstration. No unrest or violence was reported to police.

