Search

23 Jan 2022

Escaped lab monkeys found after US lorry crash

Escaped lab monkeys found after US lorry crash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Jan 2022 9:55 AM

All of the monkeys who escaped after a lorry crash in Pennsylvania have been accounted for, US authorities said.

Several of the 100 laboratory monkeys, who were being carried in crates, disappeared following Friday’s collision between two lorries.

But only one remained unaccounted for as of Saturday morning, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission and other agencies to launch a search for it amid freezing weather.

Kristen Nordlund, a spokesperson with the federal Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Saturday that all 100 of the cynomolgus macaque monkeys had since been accounted for but three had to be put to sleep.

The shipment of monkeys was en route to a CDC-approved quarantine facility after arriving on Friday morning at New York’s Kennedy Airport from Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation.

The Atlanta-based CDC said the agency was providing “technical assistance” to state police in Pennsylvania.

The collision occurred on Friday on a state highway near an Interstate 80 exit in Pennsylvania’s Montour County.

The location of the quarantine facility and the type of research for which the monkeys were apparently destined was not clear, but cynomolgus monkeys are often used in medical studies.

A 2015 paper posted on the website of the National Centre for Biotechnology Information referred to them as the most widely used primate in pre-clinical toxicology studies.

Police had earlier urged people not to look for or capture any monkey, with troopers tweeting: “Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey. Please call 911 immediately.”

Trooper Lauren Lesher had said the concern was “due to it not being a domesticated animal and them being in an unknown territory. It is hard to say how they would react to a human approaching them”.

Mr Lesher said state police secured the scene for the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.

The drivers of the trucks were not harmed and a passenger was taken to a medical centre for treatment of suspected minor injuries, according to the state police’s crash report.

Crates littered the road on Friday as police searched for monkeys. Valley Township firefighters used thermal imaging to try to locate the animals, and a helicopter also assisted, the Press Enterprise newspaper of Bloomsburg reported.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media