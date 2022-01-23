Search

23 Jan 2022

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi being treated in hospital

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi being treated in hospital

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Jan 2022 4:55 PM

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has undergone a series of medical examinations in a Milan hospital, a spokesman has confirmed.

This comes the day after the centre-right political leader and media tycoon took his name out of contention to be Italy’s next president.

Italian media reported that Mr Berlusconi had been admitted to San Raffaele hospital, where his physician works, but the spokesman said he had been in and out of the hospital for a series of exams and a check-up.

Mr Berlusconi, 85, recovered from Covid-19 in 2020 and was in hospital last spring for the treatment of complications related to the virus.

He spent 10 days being treated at San Raffaele Hospital for Covid-19 in September 2020. He told reporters after being discharged that the disease had been “insidious” and was the most dangerous challenge he had ever faced.

Besides being in a vulnerable age group, Mr Berlusconi has a heart condition that prompted him to have a pacemaker fitted several years ago.

Mr Berlusconi has reluctantly withdrawn his candidacy to succeed Sergio Mattarella as Italy’s head of state, a largely ceremonial post that also requires political acumen and constitutional knowledge to steer Italy through its not infrequent political crises.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media