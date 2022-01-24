Search

24 Jan 2022

Severe weather brings snow to Athens and Greek islands

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 1:25 PM

A severe weather front has hit Greece, with below-freezing temperatures and snowfall in many parts of the country, including the capital Athens and many Aegean islands.

Authorities have warned the public to limit their movements outdoors to the essential on Monday and Tuesday, while schools in many areas were shut.

Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said more than 46,000 school classes across the country were being held online.

The snow was coming down thick and fast in central Athens, settling on the marble columns of the ancient Acropolis.

Authorities sent out emergency alerts to mobile phones in the wider Athens area on Monday morning warning of severe snowfall over the next few hours and calling on people to avoid any unnecessary movement.

Snow chains were mandatory for cars in parts of the northern fringes of the capital, and trucks were banned from circulation.

The Health Ministry announced that Covid-19 vaccination centres in the wider Athens region of Attica and on the nearby island of Evia would shut at 3pm on Monday and would remain closed on Tuesday because of the heavy snowfall.

Appointments that had been arranged for Monday afternoon and for Tuesday would be rescheduled.

Mr Oikonomou said conditions would continue to be “difficult” on Tuesday.

Civil protection authorities have set up co-ordination centres with the participation of the fire department, police, the armed forces and local authorities to tackle any potential problems, he said.

Snow is common in the Greek mountains and in the northern part of the country, but is more infrequent in central Athens and on Aegean islands.

Last year, the Greek capital was hit by a major snowstorm that caused severe problems, knocking out power for days in certain neighbourhoods and making all streets impassable without snow chains.

Thousands of trees buckled and fell from the weight of the snow.

In neighbouring Albania to the north, all elementary and high schools closed for three days this week because of cold weather.

Authorities advised people to avoid driving as freezing temperatures hit across the country.

Temperatures reached minus 17C (about 1F) in eastern Albania, isolating some areas and causing problems with the electricity and water supply.

Many rural roads have been blocked.

